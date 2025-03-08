Arjuna Capital Makes New $404,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 321,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 115,630 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.