Arjuna Capital Sells 393 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arjuna Capital lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

