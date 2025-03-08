Arjuna Capital Sells 571 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 94.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.62.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.71. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.84 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

