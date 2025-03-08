Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.34. 730,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,036,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Arvinas Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,572 shares of company stock valued at $695,030. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arvinas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Arvinas by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

