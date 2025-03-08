Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 490.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 654.2% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $559.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.96 and its 200-day moving average is $565.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.42 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.