AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Posts Earnings Results

AssetCo (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.48) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AssetCo had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 37.31%.

AssetCo Stock Performance

ASTO stock opened at GBX 36.80 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £52.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.40. AssetCo has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 39 ($0.50).

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo is primarily involved in acquiring, managing and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests, together with other related services.

The strategy principally focuses on making strategic acquisitions and building organic activities in areas of the asset and wealth management sector where structural shifts have the potential to deliver exceptional growth opportunities.

This could include strategic acquisitions of undervalued asset and wealth management businesses which have core capabilities that play to these structural shifts, and where active management can unlock value.

