Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) traded up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11). 4,065,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,049,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.07) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of £794.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.12.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

