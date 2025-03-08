Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 15512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Astronics Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of -131.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

