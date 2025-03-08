Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.99, but opened at $31.73. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 354,828 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,489,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,202,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,672,000 after buying an additional 1,052,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,433,000. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 709,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

