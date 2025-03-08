Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

BSX stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

