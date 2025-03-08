AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 19,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

