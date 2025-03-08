AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

