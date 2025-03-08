Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

