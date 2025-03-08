Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

