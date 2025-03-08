Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,341 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.56 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

