Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 150000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

