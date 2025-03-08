Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 127,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 144,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aztec Minerals Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

