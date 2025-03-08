Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 239333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

