Banco Santander S.A. Buys 21,649 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

FOXA stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

