Banco Santander S.A. Has $19.38 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.15 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

