Banco Santander S.A. Invests $35.25 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,248,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.90. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,045,786.68. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.