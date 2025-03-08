Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 76,117 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,117 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of Caterpillar worth $273,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 42,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $282,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $350.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

