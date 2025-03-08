Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $133.89 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 609.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759,134 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of UBS Group worth $133,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 512,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 255,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.