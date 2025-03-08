Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $90,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $707.51 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

