BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVCGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 1,680,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 611% from the average daily volume of 236,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £81.78 million, a PE ratio of -357.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.75.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.