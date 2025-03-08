Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $907,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock valued at $107,260,889. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

