Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.