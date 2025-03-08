Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 27 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bradyco Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,319.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,277.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,217.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,389.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.