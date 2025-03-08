Best Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – March 8th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in large, well-established companies known for their financial stability, consistent earnings, and reliable dividends. These stocks are typically leaders in their industries and are favored by investors seeking long-term growth and lower risk, even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 533,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,306. Karman has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 10,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,593. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 13,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,101. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX stock traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average of $222.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Featured Stories