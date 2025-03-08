Best Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 8th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Walgreens Boots Alliance, American Airlines Group, and MARA are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that fall between those of small-cap and large-cap firms, typically representing a moderate-sized business profile. These companies often offer a balance of growth potential and stability, making them attractive for investors looking to navigate between the higher risks of small-cap stocks and the more conservative nature of large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,077,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,436,301. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 142,606,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,637,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

WBA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 104,296,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,347,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,538,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,801,629. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 59,330,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,950,227. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

