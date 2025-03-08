Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $10.97. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 712,982 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on BTDR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BTDR
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.