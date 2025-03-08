Blankinship & Foster LLC Invests $29.80 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,799,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.3% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

