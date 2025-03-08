Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Air Transport Services Group accounts for approximately 5.7% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd owned 0.08% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 91,521 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.11 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

