Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 139,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

