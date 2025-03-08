Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $18.52. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 12,812 shares changing hands.

Cadeler A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 61.0% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 114,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 71.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 246,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

