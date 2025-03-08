Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,372 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,401,987.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Up 2.0 %

HP stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.