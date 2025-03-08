Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 493,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 353,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SMFG opened at $15.39 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

