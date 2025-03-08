Callan Family Office LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

