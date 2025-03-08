Camden National Bank Has $272,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,646.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3,229.56. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,636.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.