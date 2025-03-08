Camden National Bank Has $324,000 Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

COR opened at $254.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

