Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $98.85 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.