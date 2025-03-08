Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 6.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.48. 457,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,334,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

