Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. M&G PLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 42,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $350.97 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

