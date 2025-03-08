CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $167.98 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 464866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

