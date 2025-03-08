Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 4030000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
Celsius Resources Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.53.
Celsius Resources Company Profile
The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celsius Resources
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.