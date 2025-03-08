Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 4030000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.53.

Celsius Resources Company Profile

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

