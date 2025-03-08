Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 54,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 79,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.80 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,316 shares of company stock worth $25,062,887 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

