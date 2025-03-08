Citizens Bancshares Co. (CZBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 10.0% increase from Citizens Bancshares’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CZBS opened at $54.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
