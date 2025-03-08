Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.10

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 10.0% increase from Citizens Bancshares’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Citizens Bancshares stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

