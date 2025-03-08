Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.10

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 10.0% increase from Citizens Bancshares’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %
Citizens Bancshares stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.
About Citizens Bancshares
