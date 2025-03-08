Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) CEO Brady Patrick Priest Sells 75,000 Shares

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,898,795.68. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

CLOV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.64. 6,480,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 830,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 394,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.