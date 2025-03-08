Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bradyco Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $96.84 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.